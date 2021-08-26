Watch
Crash in Ionia County leaves EB I-96 closed

Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 26, 2021
Eastbound I-96 after Portland Rd. Exit is closed due to a crash in Ionia County.

The incident was announced on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Twitter account and website on Aug. 26, 2021.

It's unclear what caused the crash or how long the freeway will remain closed.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

