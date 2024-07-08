I-96 construction zones in Ionia County plagued by crashes

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Interstate 96 construction zones in Ionia County were the scene of a number of crashes at midday Monday.

Around noon Monday, deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were kept busy responding to accidents in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate. Many took place due to backups in the construction zones near Alden Nash Avenue (M-50), Morrison Lake Road and Nash Highway.

Two of the more serious were a jack-knifed semi-truck and trailer and a nearby rear-end crash with injuries, both of which shut down the highway.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

