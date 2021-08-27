Holland woman in critical condition after crashing into box truck in Ionia County

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old Holland woman is in critical condition after rear-ending a large box truck in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on I-96 near Knox Road in Portland Twp.

The sheriff’s office says the woman rear-ended the box truck as traffic backed up from an accident in Clinton County.

The 20-year-old was trapped in her car. Emergency crews were able to get her out.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the box truck was not hurt in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash but says alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

