Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch named 2023 Employer of the Year

IONIA, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch was named 2023’s Employer of the Year!

West Michigan Works! recognized the Ionia-based egg-production company with the award during its yearly board meeting Monday, Dec. 11.

"Herbruck's Poultry Ranch sets an exemplary standard in the industry with their unwavering commitment to workforce initiatives and community partnerships in West Michigan,” says West Michigan Works! Business Solutions Director Amy Lebednick. “They have an essential role in supporting and growing the agribusiness field beyond their own operation."

We’re told Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch introduced thousands of students to the agriculture industry as part of MiCareerQuest. The company also has an apprenticeship program with Montcalm Community College that gives participants the necessary skills to identify and repair equipment in need of maintenance.

The ranch offers no-cost medical insurance to its workers in addition to having a free health clinic on-site, according to West Michigan Works! The company also donates more than two million eggs to food pantries each year.

"We are immensely proud to be acknowledged as the West Michigan Works! Employer of the Year. This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to our team members, whom we regard as an extension of our family," says Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch Chief Human Resources Officer Stephanie Kempa. "We strive to ensure they have access to exceptional healthcare, a secure work environment, and ample opportunities for professional growth."

Visit Herbuck’s website for more information on its services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube