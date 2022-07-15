Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Hastings man faces 14 charges following chase, tracking efforts in Ionia County

Ionia County sheriff's office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Ionia County sheriff's office
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 16:47:39-04

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man has been arrested and charged on 14 offenses following a search involving multiple agencies in Ionia County this week.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says a Boston Township homeowner alerted dispatchers to a vehicle that was parked behind his home Thursday night.

We’re told a black Dodge Durango took off when a deputy arrived, initiating a pursuit that ended when the deputy lost track of the car.

The Durango was later found vacant in a swamp, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities subsequently learned the car was reported stolen from Battle Creek. Stolen items were also discovered inside the car, along with a gun at the crash site, deputies add.

A K-9 and a drone from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were used to track the suspect, leading authorities to a Campbell Township address 3 ½ miles away from where the vehicle crashed, deputies say.

It was at that location where the sheriff’s office says the suspect was found hiding underneath a truck.

We’re told the man tried to get away but was swiftly taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael David Hancock, was arraigned on 14 charges Friday, according to ICSO. Those charges reportedly include the following:

  • Home invasion.
  • Breaking and entering.
  • Possessing stolen items.
  • Fleeing and eluding.
  • Resisting and obstructing.
  • Possessing a hallucinogen.
  • Felony firearms possession.

Deputies say Hancock currently resides within the Ionia County Jail, adding he was placed on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.

ICSO credits Ionia County dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office and Reed & Hoppes Towing for their assistance in the series of incidents.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rair_Promo_Governor_Primary_Debate_960x720.png

Election 2022

GOP Gubernatorial Debate