Hastings man faces 14 charges following chase, tracking efforts in Ionia County

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man has been arrested and charged on 14 offenses following a search involving multiple agencies in Ionia County this week.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says a Boston Township homeowner alerted dispatchers to a vehicle that was parked behind his home Thursday night.
We’re told a black Dodge Durango took off when a deputy arrived, initiating a pursuit that ended when the deputy lost track of the car.
The Durango was later found vacant in a swamp, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities subsequently learned the car was reported stolen from Battle Creek. Stolen items were also discovered inside the car, along with a gun at the crash site, deputies add.
A K-9 and a drone from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were used to track the suspect, leading authorities to a Campbell Township address 3 ½ miles away from where the vehicle crashed, deputies say.
It was at that location where the sheriff’s office says the suspect was found hiding underneath a truck.
We’re told the man tried to get away but was swiftly taken into custody.
The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael David Hancock, was arraigned on 14 charges Friday, according to ICSO. Those charges reportedly include the following:
- Home invasion.
- Breaking and entering.
- Possessing stolen items.
- Fleeing and eluding.
- Resisting and obstructing.
- Possessing a hallucinogen.
- Felony firearms possession.
Deputies say Hancock currently resides within the Ionia County Jail, adding he was placed on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.
ICSO credits Ionia County dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office and Reed & Hoppes Towing for their assistance in the series of incidents.