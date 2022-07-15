Hastings man faces 14 charges following chase, tracking efforts in Ionia County

CAMPBELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man has been arrested and charged on 14 offenses following a search involving multiple agencies in Ionia County this week.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says a Boston Township homeowner alerted dispatchers to a vehicle that was parked behind his home Thursday night.

We’re told a black Dodge Durango took off when a deputy arrived, initiating a pursuit that ended when the deputy lost track of the car.

The Durango was later found vacant in a swamp, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities subsequently learned the car was reported stolen from Battle Creek. Stolen items were also discovered inside the car, along with a gun at the crash site, deputies add.

A K-9 and a drone from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were used to track the suspect, leading authorities to a Campbell Township address 3 ½ miles away from where the vehicle crashed, deputies say.

It was at that location where the sheriff’s office says the suspect was found hiding underneath a truck.

We’re told the man tried to get away but was swiftly taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael David Hancock, was arraigned on 14 charges Friday, according to ICSO. Those charges reportedly include the following:

Home invasion.

Breaking and entering.

Possessing stolen items.

Fleeing and eluding.

Resisting and obstructing.

Possessing a hallucinogen.

Felony firearms possession.

Deputies say Hancock currently resides within the Ionia County Jail, adding he was placed on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.

ICSO credits Ionia County dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office and Reed & Hoppes Towing for their assistance in the series of incidents.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube