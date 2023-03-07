Watch Now
Ionia deputies warn against buying jewelry from parking lot dealers

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's "critical incident."
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 07, 2023
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Several law enforcement agencies are looking into reports of people falling victim to buying fake jewelry from criminals within the past month.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) says the suspects, who often work in pairs, have been peddling gold rings and necklaces that appear to be genuine but are actually fake.

“[They’re] pretty good fakes, but still fake,” the department writes.

Deputies advise residents to buy jewelry only from reputable dealers, noting purchases in other settings are likely to be scams.

Victims of the aforementioned scam are encouraged to connect with dispatchers by calling 616-527-0400 and requesting police contact. If you live outside of Ionia County, get in touch with local law enforcement.

