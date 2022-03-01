Department of Public Safety investigating "laced" candy given to Ionia student

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia High School student ate what the Ionia Department of Public Safety is calling a "laced" candy on Monday.

The student then became "severely ill," according to a letter that went home to parents. The student who ate the candy is said to have gotten the candy from another student.

The candy was reportedly laced with an unknown substance.

School administration called EMS services, and the administration says they are taking the incident very seriously, while also protecting the identity of both students involved. They assured parents in the letter that the student who brought the candy will face appropriate punishment.

The school is asking parents to have a tough talk with their kids: about drug safety.