Crews putting out fire at Ionia church

IONIA, Mich. — Six fire departments rushed to Washington Street on Thursday evening, after a local church caught fire.

Ionia County dispatchers confirm that Zion United Methodist Church was the site of a "fully involved fire."

Crews responded to the church around 5:40 pm, and crews are still working to contain the fire, dispatchers say.

No one is injured, authorities say.

Ionia County Dispatch warns that roads have been shut down in the area as crews work the scene.

Authorities also say the church will most likely sustain significant damage, though the extent of damage has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the fire is also unclear.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will continue to update as information becomes readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube