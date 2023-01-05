County offering free radon tests for food pantry donations

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia County is raising a way to test possible radon levels in your home and collecting food for the needy across the county this January.

It's part of Radon Action Month — a way to protect your family from the dangers of radon exposure.

The colorless, odorless— radioactive— gas that can cause lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 1 in15 homes has been affected by elevated levels. Radon often seeps through cracks in foundations, floors, or walls, and gaps in service pipes and causes no warning signs or symptoms of exposure.

Through the month of January, if you bring a donation of non-perishable food to the Ionia County Health Department, you will be given a free radon test kit to use in your home.

They will spread the donations throughout the county as much as possible.

Contact the ICHD at 616-527-5341 for more information.