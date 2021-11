IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused in the 2020 death of an Ionia County child has been found guilty.

Two-year-old Colton Sceviour died Sept. 18, 2020 after he was found with bruises on one cheek and foam around his mouth.

READ MORE: Clarksville man charged in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

Matt Rademacher was found guilty of homicide and first-degree child abuse, according to Hon. Ronald J. Schafer.

