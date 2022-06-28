City of Portland warns of possible brownouts this summer

PORTLAND, Mich. — Portland’s Board of Light and Power (BLP) is warning residents of possible brownouts this summer in a public service announcement.

The city of Portland says the BLP and the Michigan Public Power Association have worked alongside power companies throughout the state to raise awareness for the possibility of dips in power levels.

We’re told brownouts occur as a result of widespread issues outside of the city’s power supply or infrastructure.

The city tells us the BLP may ask community members to conserve energy to help reduce chances of brownouts.

Residents with questions regarding potential brownouts are asked to direct them to Electric Superintendent Todd Davlin.

View the PSA below:

BLP Potential Power Outage Info by WXMI on Scribd

