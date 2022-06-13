Consumers Energy encourages Michiganders to prepare for possible power outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the potential for severe weather to hit West Michigan Monday afternoon, Consumers Energy is preparing trucks and essential materials needed to help with restoration efforts in the event of power outages.

Much of West Michigan is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Storms on Monday could include heavy rain, hail and wind speeds near 70 mph.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Josh Paciorek says they have crews in areas where power outages are likely already, ready to respond.

The Consumers Energy Mobile Storm Units, which act like a mobilized headquarters that puts crews and leadership on the ground in a community that was hit hard by severe weather, are in position so crews can begin to restore power as quickly as possible.

Paciorek tells FOX 17 that they are bringing in about 300 crews to assist with restoration efforts.

“These crews are incredible. They are going to work around the clock through the night to make sure power is restored to every single customer. And really, what these crews will be doing is, they're going to be looking at the damage, so assessing the damage in different areas. They're going to be up in bucket trucks, they're going to be replacing poles,” said Paciorek. “These crews work 16-hour shifts, and so one of the safety messages we really want to stress to customers is if you see our crews on the side of the road over the next couple of days, please slow down go around give them space so that they can go home safely."

Consumers recommends customers prepare now for the possibility of losing power.

Here are some tips on preparing for potential severe weather:

Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Another concern related to power outages is the high temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Consumers encourages customers to call 211, a free statewide service, to connect with resources that offer assistance in their community, such as calling centers or other needs. Customers can also visit Consumers Energy’s website for tips on staying safe in extreme heat.

If you do lose power, you can visit the Consumers Energy Outage Center online to report an outage, sign up to receive restoration updates and view the outage map.

