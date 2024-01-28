City of Portland: Ice jam 'completely gone' from Grand River, work to restore power begins

PORTLAND, Mich. — City officials in Portland say flood levels dropped significantly overnight into Sunday after two streets were shut down Friday night due to shifting ice.

The road closures impacted Water and Canal streets. Both streets have since reopened.

We’re told the ice jam is “completely gone” as of Sunday morning and the Grand River has resumed normal flow.

The Board of Light and Power is now working to restore power to customers living on North Water Street.

Residents impacted by floodwaters are told their power was disconnected for safety reasons until inspectors determine it is safe to turn the power back on. The city says the water will need to be pumped from the basement prior to inspection. Schedule an inspection by calling 517-647-6912.

Meanwhile, the River Trail will stay closed until it has been inspected.

READ MORE: City of Portland continues to deal with high water levels, flood warning

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube