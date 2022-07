IONIA, Mich. — Public safety officials responded to a car that crashed into a garage early Friday morning.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety says faulty brakes were what led to the crash near State and Hackett streets before 3 a.m.

We’re told the driver and a baby had to be removed from the rear of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

