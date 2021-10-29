Watch
Car crashes into Ionia Co. school after driver falls asleep at the wheel

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 09:42:57-04

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was injured when a car crashed into an Ionia County elementary school Friday morning after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2:10 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash at R.B. Boyce Elementary in Ronald Township, a news release said.

The driver, a 27-year-old Ionia resident, left the roadway and collided with the school, according to deputies.

Drugs and alcohol weren’t believed to have been factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Ronald Township Fire and Rescue, J and K Towing and Ionia Public Schools administrators.

