Belding High School students redesign mental health space

BELDING, Mich. — For years, students at Belding High School have been able to take a breather in the Listening Room. Thanks to a redesign by the student body, the space for mental health now has a more professional look.

The Listening Room is held in George Rousseau’s classroom. For the past month, students have remodeled the room into a put-together, cohesive space. About a dozen Belding interior design class students took measurements, drew up designs, and installed new stuff in the room. They also had help from the school’s shop class.

“The room the way it was, was fine, I thought,” said Rousseau. “But now that it’s all clean and not cluttered with my stuff, and has a place, is phenomenal.”

Rousseau only had two conditions for the new room. One was a bed for his dog. Another was blue lights. Rousseau says that the blue lights color has a calming effect.

The new Listening Room has sectioned off spaces, including a zen garden, tables and stools for checkers and chess, a music area, and a punching bag for a more aggressive mode of expression.

The mental health spot also has special days, including Wii Wednesdays. Rousseau also takes his dog to work on Phoebe Fridays.

Although some stresses of high school never change, Rousseau says that the COVID-19 pandemic added new pressures.

“We hate to blame everything on COVID, but it changed the way people think,” said Rousseau. “And so, since COVID, we’ve had some pressures that normally didn’t happen. You know, with parents with family atmosphere, the family dynamic has changed so much.”

The Listening Room is fully funded by the district. The high school has long held student well-being in high regard. It requires students to take a mental health class for graduation. The school also employs a full-time therapist.

Next year, the school plans to implement peer-to-peer counseling with the Listening Room.

Whether students are stressed about a test, can’t decide on a college, or had a bad time at prom, Mr. Rousseau is always there to listen.

“Sometimes the students that I get are just having a bad day,” said Rousseau. “And then they come here, we talk about it. And then they go back to class and learn again, because learning is the number one reason why I’m here. So, I tell the students, you are number one, a student.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube