BELDING, Mich. — Belding Area Schools has announced the closure of its schools on Friday, Jan. 14 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, among other illnesses.

The school district made the announcement over social media Thursday afternoon.

School is expected to resume Monday, Jan. 17.

Parents are advised to check their email Friday for new information regarding isolation policies.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube