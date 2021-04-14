93-year-old Saranac man injured in Ionia County crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash on Morrison Lake Road and West Grand River Avenue in Boston Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 93-year-old man from Saranac was driving south when he failed to yield for an eastbound farm vehicle, which the sheriff’s office says was driven by a 29-year-old man from Lake Odessa.

The 93-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities, who say he was taken to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids for treatment.

The 29-year-old reportedly sustained no injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

