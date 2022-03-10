19-year-old Grand Rapids man dead after crashing into tree in Ionia County

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Grand Rapids man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened Thursday just before 6:30 a.m. on West Peck Road, west of Kyser Road, in Boston Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 19-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the pickup truck and hit a tree.

Deputies say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation and the driver has not yet been identified.