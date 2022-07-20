Watch Now
17-year-old dies in Ionia County ORV accident

Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 20, 2022
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.

We’re told the 17-year-old died in the crash.

Deputies say the 18-year-old was taken to a Greenville hospital with minor injuries.

Speed and recklessness are likely factors in the accident, the sheriff’s office says. Neither of the individuals involved wore helmets when the incident occurred, authorities tell us.

