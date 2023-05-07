1 hospitalized after possible stabbing near Belding

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers say they're working on the case of what appears to be a domestic assault.

Early on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police troopers say a domestic assault took place near Belding.

At least one person was injured, troopers say, seemingly in a stabbing.

The person who had stab-like wounds was taken to the hospital, according to a press release from Michigan State Police.

While the assault is still being investigated, troopers say the suspect is identified.

Troopers did not release the incident's exact location, nor did they confirm the time and place of the possible stabbing.

Lakeview Post troopers are investigating a domestic assault that occurred early this morning near Belding. One person was transported to the hospital from what appears to be stab wounds. The suspect is known and the incident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/eGD0VXwoPX — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 7, 2023

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update when new information is available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube