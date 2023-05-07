Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

1 hospitalized after possible stabbing near Belding

MSP 04022023
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids on Sunday morning.
MSP 04022023
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 15:41:30-04

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers say they're working on the case of what appears to be a domestic assault.

Early on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police troopers say a domestic assault took place near Belding.

At least one person was injured, troopers say, seemingly in a stabbing.

The person who had stab-like wounds was taken to the hospital, according to a press release from Michigan State Police.

While the assault is still being investigated, troopers say the suspect is identified.

Troopers did not release the incident's exact location, nor did they confirm the time and place of the possible stabbing.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update when new information is available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather