Investigation underway after inmate dies in Berrien County Jail

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police are investigating after an inmate at the Berrien County Jail was found dead.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Nicholas Jaeger from Benton Harbor was found unresponsive at the jail around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and medical staff at the jail administered first aid and CPR until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff’s office says all efforts to revive Jaeger were unsuccessful.

Michigan State Police have been asked to conduct an investigation into Jaeger’s death.

