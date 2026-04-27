Investigation launched after multiple bald eagles found dead in UP's garden peninsula

FAIRBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after five bald eagles were found dead in the same area of the Upper Peninsula this month.

The raptors were found between April 3 and 17 on the garden peninsula, a piece of land that extends into Lake Michigan just southwest of Manistique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is leading the investigation, which so far determined the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators, or vehicle collisions.

The DNR is looking into the possibility the birds were purposely killed by a poacher.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Remains of five bald eagles found in the Upper Peninsula's garden peninsula in April 2026.

Bald Eagles are protected by both state and federal law. Penalties for breaking Michigan's bald eagle protections include 90 days in jail, fines up to $1,000 per eagle, and a reimbursement payment of $1,500 per eagle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR's poaching hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800. Tips that lead to an arrest and charges in the case could earn a cash reward.

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