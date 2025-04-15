Ingham County reports measles case involving 1-year-old girl

The Ingham County Health Department is reporting a case of the measles.
In a Facebook post, say the case involves a 1-year-old girl who recently traveled out of state. They're still investigating the location and timing of the child's exposure to measles.
Potential exposure sites include:
April 4
- Tractor Supply (W Grand River Ave., Lansing): 6 - 8:30 p.m.
April 5
- Okemos Farmer's Market in Meridian Mall: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- Aldis, Okemos: 2:30 - 6 p.m.
April 6
- Towar Hart Baptist Church, East Lansing: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Infant Room during service
- Toscana Restaurant, Lansing: 5:30 - 9 p.m.
April 8
- MSU Community Music School: 5:30 - 7:35 p.m.
- Includes bathroom
- University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing ED: 6 - 10:30 p.m.
The Health Dept. reminds people that 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people near someone infected with measles will contract the disease if exposed.
Measles symptoms include:
- High fever
- Sore throat
- Cough, runny nose, and red/watery eyes
- Red, spotted rash that typically appears 14-21 days after exposure
- Tiredness
- Bluish-white spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)
Other measles cases have been reported in Montcalm, Kent, Oakland and Macomb counties.
