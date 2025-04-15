Ingham County reports measles case involving 1-year-old girl

The Ingham County Health Department is reporting a case of the measles.

In a Facebook post, say the case involves a 1-year-old girl who recently traveled out of state. They're still investigating the location and timing of the child's exposure to measles.

Potential exposure sites include:

April 4



Tractor Supply (W Grand River Ave., Lansing): 6 - 8:30 p.m.

April 5



Okemos Farmer's Market in Meridian Mall: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Aldis, Okemos: 2:30 - 6 p.m.



April 6



Towar Hart Baptist Church, East Lansing: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Infant Room during service

Toscana Restaurant, Lansing: 5:30 - 9 p.m.

April 8



MSU Community Music School: 5:30 - 7:35 p.m.

Includes bathroom

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing ED: 6 - 10:30 p.m.

The Health Dept. reminds people that 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people near someone infected with measles will contract the disease if exposed.

Measles symptoms include:



High fever

Sore throat

Cough, runny nose, and red/watery eyes

Red, spotted rash that typically appears 14-21 days after exposure

Tiredness

Bluish-white spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

Other measles cases have been reported in Montcalm, Kent, Oakland and Macomb counties.

