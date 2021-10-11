Indiana man injured after car overturns, hits pole, tree during Cass Co. crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital after overturning his car multiple times and hitting a pole and a tree during a Sunday evening crash in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called about 7:20 p.m. to the scene on Dailey Road south of Beeson Street in LaGrange Township, according to a news release Monday.

Deputies say the driver, a Nappanee, Indiana resident, was traveling south on Dailey Road when his vehicle lost control, left the road and overturned multiple times before hitting the pole and tree.

He was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Seat belts weren’t worn and speed was a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear if intoxicating substances were also a factor.

The investigation continues.