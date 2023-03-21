Indiana man dies in Mason Township crash on US-12

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Mason Township Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash occurred along US-12 near Kensington Road before 5:30 a.m.

We’re told a westbound Indiana man in a black BMW 325 crossed the centerline and drove into the path of oncoming traffic.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 58-year-old Timothy Waudby, died at the scene of the crash.

The drivers in the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries, according to CCSO. One was treated on scene and released while the other was taken to an Indiana hospital.

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol as potential factors, adding all seat belts were worn.

The crash is currently under investigation.

CCSO credits the Michigan Department of Transportation, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Porter Township Fire Department and SEPSA Ambulance Service for their assistance.

