Indiana man arrested in St. Joseph County after leading deputies on chase

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase before crashing his car in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to assist Lagrange City, Indiana in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on April 19.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the suspect driving on Stubey Road in Sherman Township, but the driver took off.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was later spotted near the Sturgis Airport.

Deputies and assisting officers then pursued him into Sturgis Township. Deputies say the suspect ended up crashing his vehicle near Fawn River and Nottawa Road.

The 29-year-old Indiana man was then taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office say he was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on several weapon and narcotic charges.

The suspect’s name is currently being withheld pending formal arraignment.

