'Indescribable': Grand Rapids man wins $100k from Michigan Lottery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man says winning a $100,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery is “indescribable.”

Kenneth Bledsoe, 55, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 22 drawing to win the big prize, according to a news release Tuesday.

He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store located at 700 West Norton Avenue in Muskegon.

“I play the Fantasy 5 game a lot and usually play a specific set of numbers, but I decided not to this time,” Bledsoe said. “When I got my ticket, I saw one of the easy pick lines had four of the five numbers I usually play, so I had a good feeling about it. The day after the drawing, I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and saw I’d won. I couldn’t believe it. I ran downstairs as fast as I could to tell my fiancé. She thought something bad had happened by the look on my face, until I told her I’d won the Lottery!”

Bledsoe says he plans to use his winnings to vacation in Europe.