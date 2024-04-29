Independent comic book stores celebrate May the Free…th

Typically reserved for the obligatory reference to a story that happened a long time ago and far, far away—May the 4th will be celebrated by pop-culture aficionados of the future!

Tardy’s Collectors Corner in Grand Rapids and Tardy’s Underground in Allegan will celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 4.

Designed to attract customers to local shops, kids can add 5 free, special-release adventures to their comic book collections!

(Kids at heart can, too!)

Both Tardy’s locations will have in-store sales, grab bags, and more.

Don’t worry—they’re still honoring the holiday. Members of the Star Wars 501st will be at their Grand Rapids location for a dual Star Wars Day celebration.