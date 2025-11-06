Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
In the dogs' house: Paws with a Cause cuts ribbon on expanded headquarters

Paws with a Cause is opening up the $10 million expansion to its Wayland-area headquarters and you have the opportunity to tour the new space before it all goes to the dogs.
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A local non-profit in our area is unveiling a major project that has been in the works.

Paws With A Cause (PAWS) unveiled a $10 million renovation to its headquarters Thursday morning.

Now, visitors have a chance to see the expanded space and dogs, of course, before the end of the weekend.

What you can expect to see are dozens of dogs that are in training to be service animals. Additionally, they built a dog village inside one of the facilities.

Paws With A Cause has several training areas, including two life-size apartments, a cafe, and a store, where dogs are trained before being introduced to the world.

“It has appliances and hallways and bedrooms and a kitchen so that we can train our dogs to do things like open refrigerators, respond to an alert on a an alarm going off, or a signal from your phone (and) even stairs,” Pause With A Cause CEO Michele Suchovsky said.

The local nonprofit broke ground on this last year, but this project has been in the works for well over six years.

“This has just been an amazing week,” Suchovsky added.

Pause With A Cause has been in the area since 1979, providing custom working dogs to meet individuals' specific needs.

Currently, their dogs assist people with mobility issues, those with hearing troubles, children with autism, and individuals with seizure disorders.

“In 2026, we're very excited to announce that we're going to be adding a fifth type, medical alert, detection for diabetes, type one and POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome),” Suchovsky said.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning, and PAWS will welcome the community to free, family-friendly open houses on November 6 (1–4 PM) and November 8 (10 AM–3 PM).

They’re going to interactive stations, games, activities for all ages, food, and guided tours of the upgraded campus.

