"In spite of what has happened to us, we're still achieving": Wyoming Juneteenth Celebration highlights the history of the holiday

WYOMING, Mich. — Sights and sounds of the Motherland echoing; celebrating the day freedom became a reality for Black Americans. June 19th, 1865.

“Well, that was the day when the army came to tell the slaves in Texas, that they were free,” said Black Historian Dr. Willie Davis.

The announcement came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation declared that “all persons held as slaves” were free, giving new hope to Black Americans after a brutal past for generations.

“Oh, horrible... whippings, lynchings, murder, separation of families,” explained Dr. Willie Davis. “All people should be free, and especially free of oppression and free to live their life to their fullest.”

“For me, Juneteenth is to remember where we come from in our fight to still trying to get our freedom to do what we want,” said Dana Knight, member of the Wyoming Cultural Enrichment Committee and organizer of the event. “In spite of what has happened to us we're still achieving.”

Knight says she grew up in a pro-black home with parents who educated her about her history and the importance of Juneteenth. Something she’s celebrated well before it became nationally recognized.

“So I feel I am rooted in my culture and who I am and my identity, and the greatness that we are as African descendants,” said Knight.

Greatness that she’s passionate about sharing with others; from cultural apparel like dashikis and head wraps, to West African dancing and drumming, and even cotton – which was picked by the hands of slaves from dusk 'til dawn.

“I am not ashamed to have cotton on display because that was the bread and butter of this country, and it was because of black people black labor,” said Knight.

A somber, yet powerful reminder of the Black experience. From being enslaved for hundreds of years to celebrating freedom and achievements today.

“I know that this country would not be here if it wasn't for slavery,” said Knight. “The things that we have and the economic things that happened that didn't benefit us per say but built the foundation of this country.”

The event was held at Calvary Christian Reformed Church and was the second annual Freedom Juneteenth Celebration in the City of Wyoming.

