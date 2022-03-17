Improved weather conditions speed up service line replacement in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Workers in Benton Harbor are speeding up the replacement of the city’s lead service lines thanks to the arrival of warmer weather.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says 582 service lines have been replaced so far with nearly 3,800 lines remaining.

We’re also told a third of the project’s work crews are Benton Harbor residents.

State officials say more than 1,200 Water Service Line Replacement Agreement forms have been filed so far, which permit workers to replace service lines on private properties.

Track workers' progress on replacing the Benton Harbor's lead service lines here.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

