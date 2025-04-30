Immersion Garden Offers Unique Tulip Experience

These tulips are just a preview of what visitors will find during Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan. Soon, this garden will transform, thanks to the creative vision of a Dutch designer bringing new life and color to the space.

The Immersion Garden is home to 65,000 tulips, and volunteers are coming together to help bring the designer's vision to life. Horticulturist Ibo Gulsen from the Netherlands is the designer behind the Immersion Garden, prioritizing the visitor experience.

"We set up the Immersion Garden as a journey of the tulip, so we take you through the history of where it all started, in Central Asia, to the Netherlands, and from the Netherlands to Holland, Michigan," Gulsen said.

Gulsen has decided to house the tulips in raised flower beds to prevent them from being crushed, giving people the opportunity for the perfect picture.

"We have so many different locations where you can take the picture, different color combinations, different shapes, for a group picture, for an individual picture, for wedding proposals, even. So, it's really an ideal moment to come and visit the Immersion Garden," Gulsen said.

This is not Gulsen's first trip to create the Immersion Garden in Holland, but this year, he wanted to share his creation with more than just festival-goers.

"I've been doing the show for four years not in Holland, Michigan, and this year, I actually brought my family for the first time to see that and be part of this community," Gulsen said.

Visitors can come check out Gulsen's design and see the tulips in full color during the Tulip Festival, which begins May 2nd.

The Mind Behind The Tulip Design

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

