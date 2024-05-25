'I'm scared for him:' Portage family pleas with government to help bring adoptive son home

PORTAGE, Mich. — With a long weekend ahead, a Portage family is making a campground home, however, they're struggling to enjoy it. Nick and Rachel Bryant told FOX 17 they worry whether their son will make it home.

"His smile, just lights up everybody he comes in contact with. His favorite color is blue. He loves spaghetti and chicken," Rachel said, describing her 10-year-old adoptive son.

The adoption journey began in 2020, "We felt called to adopt from the country of Haiti," Nick said.

They matched with their son Dieumy in December of 2023 and video chat with him every Monday. From teaching him their language and learning his— the Bryant's say they fell in love with Dieumy, instantly. However, March has put a strain on their relationship.

"The country of Haiti was in turmoil, and so things have been rocky since," Rachel explained.

According to AP News, gangs have laid siege to several neighborhoods in Port Au Prince, burning homes and exchanging gunfire with police.

"Our biggest concern is that our child is in imminent danger. And we want to bring him home and have him here," Rachel said.

"We don't want these kids to come home bodybags. We need them home now," Nick added.

The couple says they've reached out to the U.S. Department of State which oversees international adoptions. When the initial violence began, they claim the department told them in March, that they were going to help bring over 101 kids who had been matched with families.

"They've actually reneged on that and pulled back and basically told us, we have to continue on with the adoption process, as is laid out, and go through that process in Haiti," Rachel told FOX 17.

She says that's impossible because offices and courts in the country are closed.

The Bryant's are asking the department to declare Emergency Humanitarian Parole, which is granted to a foreign national (who is otherwise inadmissible) to temporarily enter the United States due to an emergency and urgent humanitarian reason or significant public benefit.

"I love him, just like I do my own kids. And yet, I've never met him face to face, but I'm scared for him," Rachel said.

The couple says local congressmen have been receptive to helping and hearing their story, but now, its just a waiting game.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube