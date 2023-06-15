'I'm keeping her name alive': Naya Reynolds family hosts first scholarship banquet

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of Naya Reynolds continues to keep her legacy alive following her death last August. She was shot and killed while driving down I-94.

On Wednesday, she would have been 23 years old. To honor her legacy and her love for education, her family hosted their first scholarship banquet in her memory.

Graduating senior Layla Roberts was presented a $1,000 check for the Naya J. Reynolds Family Memorial Scholarship.

Although Roberts received the Kalamazoo Promise, which grants some Kalamazoo students 100% college tuition, the additional help hits home.

"She was just an amazing person. So I'm very sad that I didn't get to meet her. But I know that, me receiving this scholarship, I'm keeping her name alive. And she's living within me in a way," she told FOX 17.

The scholarship was created so that people can remember the way that Naya lived. Her mother, Maya Davis says she was the girl that made sure the family had matching pajamas for Christmas, prayed for everyone she knew, and valued education.

"She was really big on education and so I believe Layla is the perfect recipient for this award because of all her accomplishments," Davis said.

Layla is always volunteering, serving in leadership roles and participating in fundraisers for a good cause.

"I really hope to continue to still help people, underprivileged people specifically, with houselessness," she said. "Alzheimer's patients, dementia patients, everybody that needs help, that doesn't get that opportunity to have health."

She plans to continue that in her college career like Naya would have wanted.

Through donations from friends, family and the community, Davis says she is grateful the first scholarship was given to someone so deserving. The family plans to honor more young women in the years to come.

