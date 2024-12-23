Icy roads snarl I-69 and I-94 traffic - Here's where to avoid

Michigan State Police are asking everyone to slow down, give a little distance, and go easy when braking as multiple crashes

A 12-vehicle crash I-69 near F Dr has impacted travel.

Injuries are just being assessed there, and it's unclear if any are severe.

On I-94 near M-66, a ramp is closed for multiple crashes.

In both cases, police are asking drivers to find another route.

These are all developing situations. FOX 17 will update our publications as information is confirmed.

