Icy roads blamed for multiple overnight crashes

VAN BUREN COUNTY/CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Local authorities are reminding motorists to exercise caution when driving amid wintry conditions.

One driver in South Haven was hospitalized after leaving Baseline Road and crashing into a tree Wednesday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

In a separate incident, SHAES adds a semitruck jackknifed near Pullman Road on I-196 earlier in the night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says at least 17 cars were damaged in a crash on a Marshall Township overpass on I-94 before 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say no one was seriously hurt.

Icy roads are believed to have contributed to the crash.

“Be careful out there,” SHAES warns ahead of snow accumulation predicted over the next several days.

