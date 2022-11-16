Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Icy roads blamed for multiple overnight crashes

Michigan State Police says a crash led to at least 17 cars damaged in Marshall Township
South Haven crash
South Haven Area Emergency Services
South Haven crash
South Haven crash
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 10:46:50-05

VAN BUREN COUNTY/CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Local authorities are reminding motorists to exercise caution when driving amid wintry conditions.

One driver in South Haven was hospitalized after leaving Baseline Road and crashing into a tree Wednesday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

In a separate incident, SHAES adds a semitruck jackknifed near Pullman Road on I-196 earlier in the night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says at least 17 cars were damaged in a crash on a Marshall Township overpass on I-94 before 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say no one was seriously hurt.

Icy roads are believed to have contributed to the crash.

“Be careful out there,” SHAES warns ahead of snow accumulation predicted over the next several days.

READ MORE: Snow is likely in West Michigan each day this week

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered