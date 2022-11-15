FORECAST: Chance for snow in West Michigan each day this week

WEST MICHIGAN — After a mild start to the month of November, this week will feature cold air and the chance for snow each day! A system will take aim at West Michigan for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, bitter cold air settles in for the second half of the workweek and the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 20s by this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The exceptionally below-average air will fire up the lake effect "snow machine" and generate accumulating snow. Get your sleds and snow gear ready, West Michigan!

Tuesday & Wednesday: System to start the week!

A system sweeps into the region Tuesday morning, providing the possibility of widespread light snow accumulation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to rise above-freezing, which could allow for some light rain to mix in at times. However, the majority of precipitation will be snow, especially in the early morning hours and late at night when temperatures are the coldest.

WXMI

Forecast models suggest the system moving in shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, when temperatures will be below freezing. Light snow showers are likely to remain widespread all day on Tuesday, with some light rain possible. Take your time traveling, as roadways could be slushy at times.

WXMI

Showers become more isolated in nature on Wednesday! Hit-or-miss light rain and snow last through the day on Wednesday before even colder air comes blasting in for the second half of the week.

WXMI

When it comes to accumulation, locations along and south of I-94 are likely to receive less than an inch of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow is more likely near I-96, where up to 3 inches is possible. The majority of West Michigan will see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday afternoon.

WXMI

Thursday: Here comes the cold!

The coldest air of the season thus far starts to settle in late in the day on Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will remain in the middle 30s on Thursday, before dropping to the lower 20s by Thursday night. High temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will only be in the middle to upper 20s. Overnight low temperatures crash into the teens!

WXMI

Friday & The Weekend: Cold blast with lake effect snow!

With cold temperatures at nearly all layers of the atmosphere and persistent winds from the west-northwest, the lake effect "snow machines" get fired up for Friday and the weekend! Snow accumulation will likely be along and west of U.S. 131. However, with persistent winds from the west, accumulation could very well develop east of U.S. 131. Several inches will be possible! Stay updated with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates on forecast amounts.

WXMI

All-in-all, don't forget your winter gear this week! Hats and gloves will be needed each day. For your latest forecast, visit: www.FOX17Online.com/weather/.