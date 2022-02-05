Watch
Icy roads a possible factor in crash that left one hospitalized

MARNE, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's say icy road conditions may have caused a crash on a street of I-96 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. on I-96 near 24th Avenue in Marne.

Sheriffs say the 24-year-old woman was traveling westbound on the stretch of highway when she lost control of her Buick SUV and ran off the highway to the north side of it.

The car also rolled as it ran off to the other side.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

