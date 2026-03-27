'I wish I could take it back for them': Grand Rapids woman recalls carbon monoxide tragedy after recent deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The devastation of a Grand Rapids family's tragedy from over four years ago is resurfacing after another family experienced multiple deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a vehicle.

In November 2021, Lolita Brewer's mother, grandmother, and nephew all died at the same time from carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Brewer spoke to me about the tragedy then.

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"I'm so sorry that it happened. I wish I could take it back for them," Brewer said.

This week, Nicole Moore and her 16-year-old daughter, Kyli Dodge, were found dead in their car in Byron Township.

"My sister called and she said, 'Did you hear what happened on the news?'" Brewer said. "The memories never go away, really, but it brought that pain back, and I just felt bad."

In the most recent case, Kent County Sheriff's Office detectives found the car's floorboards and exhaust system in poor condition. Detectives said testing showed the vehicle could fill with deadly levels of carbon monoxide in minutes.

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Moore's family told me she had just bought her car. Brewer said her mother had also recently bought hers before the 2021 tragedy.

"I don't believe that cars should be sold when the exhaust system is bad," Brewer said.

Now, several years later, Brewer hopes this painful reminder of loss can serve as a warning for others.

"My message would be to still be cautious. Don't just go grab a car. You have to still be cautious," Brewer said.

Brewer said time can help heal. When the tragedy happened, her mother was helping her get a business off the ground. Brewer recently received a bit of good news, as she just got the keys to her storefront.

Lolita Brewer, Allennichole

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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