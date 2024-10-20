'I threw my hat into the ring': Local non-profit helping Hurricane Helene victims

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The West Michigan Truck Show gathered their community together to help rebuild areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Jake Honderd, Board Member for The West Michigan Truck Show, helped to pack a handful of trailers filled with everything from hay and pitch forks to warm clothes, blankets, and sleeping bags for those who were devastated by the hurricane.

“To see how much people come out and support us and the local community is amazing," Honderd said.

With donations from roughly one hundred members of the community, truck driver Tyler Scholten was immediately sent to drop off a truck load of relief aid to Bristol, Tennessee.

“As soon as I had seen how bad things were down there, I threw my hat into the ring and said, if anything comes along to where you need a load, let me know,” Scholten said.

As Honderd and Scholten help to facilitate the opportunity to bring just a few threads of the mitten to those that need a lending hand, they say they remain grateful.

“It's just great to be a part of our community. The trucking community has been a solid support for us in all of this,” Honderd said.

The Scripps Howard Fund has launched a disaster relief campaign to support the victims in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

