'I like how normal it feels': Be Cafe brews new beginnings at Kostier’s Garden

Be Cafe is expanding to an express shop in Koetsier's Greenhouse, maintaining their mission of employing individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Jenelle Woodrich serves as a barista, "or Be-rista," at this new express shop. Woodrich says serving coffee has become much more than just a job. "I just like how normal it feels," Woodrich adds.

Woodrich suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in a car accident when she was 10 years old, and wasn't expected to survive. After weeks in a coma, she had to re-learn basic skills like walking and talking. "She was in a coma for a number of weeks, and slowly started to wake up and come out of the coma, and had to re-learn everything," said Michelle LaFleur, Woodrich's mother.

Today, Woodrich thrives in her role as a barista. "I just love being around all the flowers, and I love the staff and all the people here," Woodrich said.

Be Cafe's mission extends beyond providing jobs. According to Executive Director Rachel Stadt, the organization aims to prepare employees for broader opportunities. "We are helping our people from the ground up to be employable in other businesses in the community," Stadt explained. "We know that they're capable of more, and maybe don't want to work in a coffee shop... maybe they want to work somewhere like a greenhouse."

For LaFleur, watching her daughter's progress has been remarkable. "She comes home every day tired, but very excited about everything that she's seen and what she's done, and she just seems to be thriving in this environment."

The new Be Cafe Express location offers free coffee to visitors of Koetsier's Greenhouse Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

