Hunters reminded to inspect heating systems at cabins ahead of firearm deer season

As hunters head up north ahead of the firearm season, Michigan Gas Utilities is urging people to thoroughly inspect heating systems at their cabins.

The goal is to prevent accidental exposure to carbon monoxide.

Invisible and odorless, carbon monoxide is created by improper venting or burning of fuel.

"Check vents, fluids and chimneys that are connected to their heating system and make sure those are free of any debris or animal nests that may have been pushed into there or may have accumulated there over the last few months. Because what those can do is they can trap carbon monoxide inside that hunting cabin, and that can create a very hazardous or even deadly situation," explained Matt Cullen, spokesperson for Michigan Gas Utilities.

It's also important to recognize the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Those include:

A sudden flu-like illness

Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness

Cherry-red lip and a pale complexion

Nausea or vomiting

A fluttering heartbeat

Unconsciousness

Hunters who believe they may have been exposed should move to fresh air as quickly as possible and call 911. For more information and tips from Michigan Gas Utilities, click here.

