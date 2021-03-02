Hudsonville Ice Cream to give away 25,000 pints in honor of Pint Day

HOLLAND, Mich. — In celebration of Pint Day on March 6, Hudsonville is giving away 25,000 pints of ice cream and announcing two new flavors to its pint lineup.

While its unclear how patrons can obtain their free ice cream at this point, Hudsonville states that information on how people cane get their pints will be announced March 6 on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We created Pint Day because there needed to be a holiday to celebrate this popular ice cream container, and the special flavors we make that are only available in a pint,” said Rachel Messingschlager of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Hosting a huge giveaway of 25,000 pints honors this holiday and gives us an opportunity to celebrate with our fans who continue to support Hudsonville after 95 years. Releasing new flavors is just the cherry on top of the celebration, and we hope our fans are just as excited as we are about these two highly requested, delicious flavors.”

Hudsonville ice cream can be found at Meijer stores, Michigan-based Kroger’s, and SpartanNash locations including Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market. This link can also help people find a nearby store.