Hudsonville Church holds vigil for victims of LGBTQ+ club shooting in Colorado Springs

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — More than 30 people came out to Hudsonville Church to remember the five lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Although it happened time zones away, people here in West Michigan are traumatized.

“Sadness, these mass shootings continue to happen and it doesn’t seem like many steps are happening to stop them,” said Pastor Dan Furman.

The vigil took place at Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ, an open and affirming place of worship that welcomes people of all genders and orientations.

“We wanted to make a community stance and say that we support everyone,” said Pastor Furman.

Five speakers shared their pain and frustration.

“What do you say and what do you do when this seems to happen over and over again?” asked Reverend Ricardo Tavarez.

“It’s hard to go into places with my community and be in a group,” said Spencer James. “I’m fearful of large meetings and group settings, I’m fearful that it puts a target on my back.”

“We will not pretend that homophobia and transphobia doesn’t exist in our world and the community, we won’t pretend” said Reverend Sarah Juist.

They lit five candles for each victim of the Club Q shooting: Raymond Vance Green, Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump and Ashley Paugh. Afterwards, the community took a somber walk of remembrance outside of the church. A symbol of hope that tragedies like this will one day come to an end.

The shooting at Club Q happened on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day of celebration that was instead filled with mourning.

Six denominations and many secular organizations joined the community for Monday’s vigil, including Bread of Life Lutheran Church, Douglas United Church of Christ, En Vivo Church, Georgetown United Methodist, Holland United Church of Christ, The Inclusive Mitten, Inclusive Ottawa County, Ottawa Area Center for Pride, Out on the Lakeshore and Parkwood Presbyterian Church.

