Howard City man dies in ORV accident while grading Rose Lake Twp. driveway

ROSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Howard City man has died following an ORV accident in Rose Lake Township over the weekend.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says it happened Saturday night on 15 Mile Road.

OCSO tells us the 59-year-old victim and his wife took turns grading the driveway with the ORV when the wife hadn’t heard from her husband in a while. She called authorities after she discovered what had happened.

Deputies say the man lost control while navigating an uneven surface. He was subsequently thrown from the ORV, which rolled over and landed on top of him.

The man was pronounced dead when first responders arrived, deputies say.

OCSO credits dispatchers, Osceola County EMS and LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department for their assistance.

