How you can participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count

WALKER, Mich. — From the bald eagle to the black-capped chickadee, all the world's birds can be documented—and anyone can participate—in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

From February 16-19, birders are asked to submit sightings through either the Merlin Bird ID or eBird apps, or the survey's website, creating a real-time picture of global bird populations.

How to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count

"A celebration of birds," said Becca Rodomsky-Bish, project leader for the count at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. "It's not only really fun, it actually contributes to scientific research."

FOX 17

During last year's count, Rodomsky-Bish says around half a million people participated, docmenting almost three-quarters of all existing bird species.

"The power of a lot of data," said Rodomsky-Bish, referencing additional surveys conducted in the spring, fall and during Christmastime.

The information from the count will be used by researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Audubon, and Birds Canada, allowing them to better understand trends in population.

FOX 17

In Michigan, Rodomsky-Bish says increased conservation efforts in recent decades have led to the resurgence of the bald eagle and other raptors, as well as wetland birds and woodpeckers.

"We recognize the importance of a dead or dying tree," she said, referencing the a preferred habitat of the woodpecker.

FOX 17

In as little as fifteen minutes— the amount of time the count would like you to spend birding— you can play a part in this continued conservation.

"Birds are charismatic and captivating," Rodomsky-Bish said. "Connecting to the natural world creates a sense of purpose."

FOX 17

