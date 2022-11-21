How to support LGTBQ+ in your community

HOLLAND, Mich. — People throughout the US and around the world are reacting to the shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub on Sunday morning.

So are organizations and advocates right here in West Michigan, who say there are several ways to support the LGBTQ+ community even if you're not a part of it.

Jeffrey Sorenson, an LGBTQ+ advocate, talked about supporting people locally.

"Volunteer for organizations that are working with the LGBTQ+ community and just make sure you're staying up to date on terminology and using the correct pronouns, things like that," said Sorenson. "Those little things can really go a long way to help a person feel welcome and like they belong and really just feel like they're loved for who they are."

The act of violence in Colorado Springs happened on the National Trans Day of Remembrance, a day to honor those who have been killed on account of their identity.

Kate Leighton-Colburn, executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, spoke about the importance of remembering.

"Remember their names. Lift up their names. Whether that be speaking their names out loud to your family and friends and celebrating their lives and mourning their deaths or posting about it on social media. Spreading the word in whatever way you can, in your schools, in your workplaces, in your faith institutions," said Leighton-Colburn.

"If we don't remember them, we're doing them a disservice," she added.

The Grand Rapids Pride Center also responded to the shooting, sharing a response on Facebook saying in part that "Hate and violence have no place in our community."

The Center added that members "deserve to have healthy and safe lives free of violence, discrimination, and fear."

To learn more about the LGBTQ+ community or to help support, see this list.

