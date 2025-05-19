HOW TO SAVE A LIFE: Pulse for the People offers free CPR class for teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This summer, a Grand Rapids dispatcher is on a mission to make CPR training accessible for underserved communities, equipping young people with the skills to respond in emergencies.

Darmieka France, a longtime life EMS dispatcher, emphasizes the urgency of knowing CPR during critical situations.

"When you have that emergency and you see people who are down, not breathing, not awake, it's important to jump right in at that moment," she said.

France has witnessed community members hesitate to perform CPR due to a lack of knowledge or fear of making a mistake.

"I take calls on a daily and listening to people in the community not knowing how to initiate CPR prior to calling or just being afraid to start CPR, kind of pulled on my heart strings," she explained.

To address these challenges, France founded "Pulse for the People," a new organization aimed at spreading CPR skills in her community.

"CPR classes can be a little excessive when it comes to price, so I want to make it affordable and accessible," she said.

Her first free class for teens in grades seven through high school will take place on June 28th, with 50 spots available. Participants will learn CPR for laypersons through the Heart Savers program, designed for individuals not in healthcare.

During a visit to the FOX 17 studio, France demonstrated some vital CPR steps. She noted, "The first thing that you do is to make sure that the scene is safe." After ensuring safety, she emphasized the need to check for responsiveness: "Hey, are you awake? You awake? We look for breathing."

Once assistance is confirmed, the next steps are crucial. France explained, "You call 911, you get the AED, and then you immediately start CPR after that." CPR involves 30 compressions followed by two breaths. France also advised against delays: "You’re going to want to tilt the person's head back, but you don't want to delay it. So two breaths, and then you go right back into your CPR."

France finds fulfillment in sharing these critical skills while managing a high-stress job.

"It makes me feel really good. And I want other people to feel just as empowered as I do. Like helping people over the phone and then actually being able to be there in a situation and help someone continue their life," she said.

There are still spots available for the free CPR class on June 28th, where teens will have the option to test out and earn their certification card that day. France is currently fundraising to help offset the costs of the training.

To learn more or sign up for the event, click here.

Donations are being collected for class materials, extra equipment and other costs to offset training.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

