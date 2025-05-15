How to protect your car from costly hail damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hail can cause significant damage to your car, leaving dents and dings that impact the resale value and could potentially total it altogether.

According to AAA Michigan, an average of 245,000 insurance claims are filed for hail damage each year, with repairs costing an average of almost $7,000.

"Sunroofs, panoramic roofs, those can get blown out unfortunately it can leave quite a mess," said Jeff Shaffer, Pfeiffer Collision owner.

The most effective way to prevent hail damage is to park your vehicle in a protected area.

"Of course the surefire way to prevent it is to park your vehicle into a garage or under a carport, but you can also purchase a hail cover," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA Michigan spokesperson.

For those without access to covered parking or a specialized hail cover, there are still several DIY methods to protect your vehicle during a hail storm:



Pull in your side mirrors to protect them from damage Cover your hood, roof, and trunk with thick blankets or towels, tucking the edges into the doors to hold them in place Place your car mats rubber side up on your windshield for additional protection

If your vehicle does sustain hail damage, Woodland explains what to look for.

"When it comes to hail damage some of the prevalent damages caused are dents and dings in the trunk the hood the roof," said Woodland.

After assessing any damage, contact your insurance agent to verify coverage, then reach out to a local body shop for repairs.

"Paint-less dent repair from hail, it does require a little bit longer time to map out what's going to have to be done to the car, so give yourself about a 30 minutes maybe 45 minutes tops of being at that shop to assess the damage," said Shaffer.

Shaffer, whose Kent County shop has repaired a number of hail-damaged vehicles over the years, emphasizes the importance of understanding the repair process.

"Don't ever leave without understanding how your car is getting repaired. If you have questions about it that is definitely the time to ask we are working for you to make sure you're happy," said Shaffer.

To ensure you're covered for hail damage, contact your insurance agent and verify you have comprehensive auto insurance, which covers damage caused to your vehicle by acts of nature.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

